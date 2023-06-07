Inter Miami looking to reunite Lionel Messi with former Barcelona teammates

Lionel Messi looks to have decided his next destination, following confirmation that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain later this month when his contract expires.

Messi has decided against waiting for Barcelona, and is now expected to join Inter Miami, having also rejected a move to Al Hilal. The MLS side have been interested in signing the Argentine for several months, and they are now closing in on their man.

According to Gaston Edul, Inter Miami are also plotting moves for Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez this summer, which would see Messi reunited with three of his former Barcelona teammates.

Like Messi, Alba and Busquets will be free agents at the end of this month, meaning that Inter Miami can negotiate with them directly. However, Suarez currently plays for Gremio in Brazil, so a move for the Uruguayan could be more difficult.

It could be a case of a Barcelona reunion in Miami this summer, although the Blaugrana would dearly have loved Messi to have re-signed with them instead.