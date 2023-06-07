Eden Hazard choosing between two options following Real Madrid departure

Eden Hazard is leaving Real Madrid this summer, bringing down the curtain on an extremely disappointing four-year spell at the club.

Signed from Chelsea in 2019 as one of the best players in the world, Hazard failed to reach the levels he had shown in the Premier League, and he had been relegated to a fringe role under Carlo Ancelotti before his departure.

Hazard’s contract at Real Madrid was supposed to end next summer, but both parties mutually agreed to cut his stay short, in order for the Belgian to explore other opportunities. According to Marca, he is choosing between two options for his next venture: the MLS or retirement.

Vancouver Whitecaps are one of the said interested in signing Hazard, and he could face off against Lionel Messi if he does move to the US, with the Argentine set to join Inter Miami, having decided against re-joining Barcelona.

It could be very disappointing to see Hazard end his playing days with a whimper. His Real Madrid stint was an unmitigated disaster, but he now has the chance to resurrect his career.