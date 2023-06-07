Cristiano Ronaldo open to MLS move if Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is the centre of attention currently, as he makes a decision on his future, in what may possible be the final move of his career. The shockwaves of his decision could impact Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi reportedly has three options on the table with Inter Miami, Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Barcelona all looking to sign the World Cup-winner. The latter are currently hamstrung by salary limit restrictions, which prevent them from making Messi a guarantee that he will be registered to play. In recent days the possibility of joining Inter Miami has gained momentum.

If he did join Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, then he would once again go head-to-head with his old adversary, Cristiano Ronaldo. However according to Toni Juanmarti, if Messi does head to Florida, then Ronaldo would be open to leaving Al Nassr after just six months, and joining another Major League Soccer side.

👉🏼A la espera de la decisión de Messi, hay un club -por lo menos uno- de la MLS que está explorando la viabilidad del fichaje de Cristiano Ronaldo. El luso, abierto a dejar 🇸🇦 si los candados contractuales lo permitieran… 🤔 ¿Y si la rivalidad Messi-CR7 siguiera, ahora en 🇺🇸? — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 7, 2023

Juanmarti says at least one club in the MLS is exploring the possibility of bringing Ronaldo to the league to compete with Messi.

The pair dominated the game for close to a decade, and their head-to-head match-ups were perhaps the greatest direct bout football history has ever seen. If either of Saudi Arabia or MLS was able to secure the duo, even at this late stage in their career, it would no doubt attract plenty of eyes across the globe.