Celta Vigo moving for manager that won Las Palmas promotion as Carlos Carvalhal replacement

Las Palmas are just coming down from the celebrations of winning promotion back to La Liga, but they may do so with a thud. The Canary Islanders could well lose the manager that got them there.

Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta has so far rejected their offers of a renewal according to El Faro de Vigo. The Galician paper claim that part of the reason is that Garcia Pimienta is in advanced negotiations with Celta Vigo in order to become their new manager.

Carlos Carvalhal saved Celta from relegation by the skin of their teeth, but seemingly the decision to relieve him of his duties was already taken some time ago.

The highly-rated Garcia Pimienta is known for developing younger players and favouring an attractive style of play, having come up through the youth ranks at Barcelona. He has now shown that he can be effective as well as aesthetic, and is the favourite to take over at Balaidos.

Garcia Pimienta would follow on from a succession of coaches with Barcelona links over the past decade, including Luis Enrique, Eusebio Sacristan, Juan Carlos Unzue, Oscar Garcia, and further back, Hristo Stoichkov and Radomir Antic. If Carvalhal is indeed dismissed, it will be a third manager in the space of 12 months for Os Celeste, as they continue their quest for stability.