Bryan Gil bids farewell to Sevilla for second time ahead of Tottenham Hotspur return

Sevilla are still basking in the glory of their Europa League victory over Roma, but already action is being taken ahead of next season.

Sporting Director Monchi is reportedly considering his future following interest from Tottenham Hotspur, while coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has renewed his deal with the club after two exceptional months at the helm.

One confirmed departure is Bryan Gil. The former Sevilla winger played a crucial part in their success on his return, making 24 appearances since joining on loan in January. In particular under Mendilibar, he started the Europa League final and the second leg against Juventus.

He bid farewell to the club with a post on Instagram, calling it the best thing football has given him.

“Thanks to the entire Sevilla family for the love and happiness that you have made me feel in this short time. Winning a title with the team that saw you grow up is the greatest thing football has given me. I have been very happy here despite the bad times we have suffered together, but this season the “NEVER GIVES UP” and the “CLASS AND COURAGE” that defines this club so much could not have been more present.”

“I wish you all the best for the future, I will miss you very much. Viva Sevilla.”

‘The Beatle of Barbate’ will return to Spurs, who are now under the management of Ange Postecoglou. Having been starved of regular football and a stable environment to develop in, the next season will be crucial for Gil. He showed flashes of what he can do back in La Liga, earning a call-up to the Spain squad, but will be seeking game time next season.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images