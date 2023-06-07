Borussia Dortmund confirm Real Madrid fee for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid.

The German side will sell Bellingham to Los Blancos for €103m plus up to 30% of the deal in variables. The total cost of the deal could thus rise to around €134m should they be fulfilled, although it is not yet known how achievable those variables are. If it follows recent trends, some of that money will likely be linked to Champions League victories or Ballon d’Or wins.

Should reports be believed on Bellingham’s wages, the deal is set to cost Los Blancos a minimum of €163m over the six years of his contract, and a maximum of around €204m, if those variables are achieved.

Bellingham is seen as a long-term star in Real Madrid’s midfield, eventually taking the mantle from Luka Modric as the difference-maker for Los Blancos. If he reaches his potential, there is little doubt that Bellingham will turn out to be good business. At just 19, he could well stay at the club for a decade and still leave for a major fee. Los Blancos appear keen to avoid a similar case to that of Eden Hazard, and thus are targeting younger star signings to protect against a loss of value with age.