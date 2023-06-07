Barcelona still operating under spending restrictions despite La Liga approving viability plan

Despite getting the go ahead from La Liga regarding their viability plan over the next two seasons, but it is only the first step towards their being able to sign as other clubs do.

As per Sport, the Blaugrana will still have to operate under restrictions as things stand. They remain over their salary limit currently, and thus will be subject to spending restrictions.

Just 40% of Barcelona’s income and savings will be available in order to register players this summer, handicapping their efforts to continue strengthening their squad. The Catalan daily highlight that ‘more sales than expected’ will be needed for them to return to a 1:1 ratio – as in, to be able to register players without restrictions.

With the financial year ending on the 30th of June, it means those sales would need happen in the next three-and-a-half weeks in order for it to help Barcelona out this summer. If the club do intend on making that happen, then they will need to make haste with their business.