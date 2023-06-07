Barcelona slap €70m price tag on attacker ahead of summer transfer window

It is shaping up to be a massive summer at Barcelona, even if Lionel Messi will now not be returning for a second spell at the club.

Having had their viability plan approved by LaLiga earlier this week, Barcelona can now proceed with their transfer activity, although sales will be required before any incomings can be regsitered.

One player that could be sold is Raphinha, despite the Brazilian having had a very promising first season in Catalonia. According to Cope, Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers above €70m for the 26-year-old.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to be Xavi Hernandez’s first-choice option on the right wing next season, meaning that Raphinha could be forced into a squad role, like he was for the first half of the 2022/23 season. As such, Barcelona are seemingly prepared to let him leave, providing they can net a high fee for his services.

If would be a disappointment to see Raphinha leave, given how impressive he was at times during last season. However, Barcelona need to sell players this summer, and they may have to be ruthless.