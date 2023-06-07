Barcelona issue statement following confirmation of Lionel Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi confirmed that he would not be re-joining Barcelona this summer, instead choosing to make the move to Inter Miami.

Barcelona had hoped to convince the Argentine to return for a second spell, following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, although that will now not be the case.

Barcelona have now released an official statement addressing Messi’s decision, in which they confirmed that the 35-year-old will release a proper tribute, as he was unable to get on when he left back in 2021.

“On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player’s decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barca, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear Blaugrana.

“President Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

“Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honour a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barca.”

It is a disappointing end to Messi’s transfer saga for Barcelona, who must now pursue other targets in the next few weeks, as they look to build on last season’s success in LaLiga.