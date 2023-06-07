Barcelona exit operation to swing into action after player green lights departure

Barcelona appear to have been permission to sign players once more this summer from La Liga, having approved their viability plan, but the consensus is that they will continue to need to make sales in order to press ahead with recruitment. The first step to doing so is persuading players that they are better off leaving the club, and the first player has given the green light to the club to work out an exit.

As per Diario AS, Franck Kessie has accepted a departure this summer, although there is no specific club in mind at this point. After speaking with manager Xavi Hernandez, Kessie accepted that the best for all parties was to leave the club, provided an interesting offer arrives.

The two clubs that have been most strongly linked with him of late are Liverpool and Inter, with Barcelona reportedly looking for around €35m to do a deal. Currently they are operating under restrictions, and only around 40% of that would be available to use for incomings at Barcelona.

Kessie has failed to light up the world at Camp Nou, but is a victim of the financial struggles at the club. Arriving on a free last summer from Milan, Kessie scored some important goals including the winner against Real Madrid, and in another situation, would likely be given another season to prove himself. Yet given Barcelona signed him on a free and his fee would be pure profit in accounting terms, his exit benefits the Blaugrana more than most.