Barcelona Atletic to be without starting goalkeeper for return leg against Real Madrid Castilla

On Sunday, Barcelona Atletic and Real Madrid Castilla will face off in the second leg of their Primera Federacion play-off semi-final tie.

Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side are 4-2 up from last weekend’s first leg, and are well-placed to progress to the final, where they would face either Celta Vigo B or Eldense for the chance to be promoted to LaLiga2.

However, Marquez will be without his starting goalkeeper for the match in Madrid. As per Relevo, Arnau Tenas has been called up for Spain U21 duty, and with him having to meet up with the rest of the squad on Friday, it means that he will be absent for the mini Clasico.

It is a blow for Barcelona Atletic, although they have a ready-made replacement in Ander Astralaga, who has played a healthy amount of matches for the subsidiary this season, when Tenas has been away with Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.