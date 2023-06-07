Atletico Madrid set to miss out on left back target with Bayer Munich poised to secure agreement

Atletico Madrid will almost certainly sign a new left back this summer. With Sergio Reguilon returning to Tottenham Hotspur, and Yannick Carrasco’s future far from certain, it is an area that will likely need to be reinforced, especially with Reinildo Mandava being a long-term casualty.

Raphael Guerreiro is one of the players that they have been looking to bring in this summer, with the Portuguese set to be a free agent, having decided to leave Borussia Dortmund later this month when his contract expires.

However, Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern Munich are close to reaching a verbal agreement with Guerreiro in order to join them from the 1st of July. The 29-year-old is reportedly very keen to joining the Bundesliga champions.

It is a blow to Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of a new left back, although Guerreiro was not their first choice for the position, with that reportedly being Celta Vigo’s Javi Galan.