WATCH: Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre shows Xavi Hernandez what he’s missing in Vissel Kobe win

Barcelona are playing a friendly with Vissel Kobe in Tokyo before they bid farewell to each other for the summer break, and Xavi Hernandez likely expects to take very little from the game itself. Yet Pablo Torre is showing him just how useful he can be.

Three players were given debuts for a rotated Barcelona side, including January signing Julian Araujo, and teenagers Pau Prim and Dani Rodriguez.

The early running was made by Andres Iniesta, who is playing his final game for Vissel, but after 15 minutes Pablo Torre showed his class in order to pick out Franck Kessie. The Ivorian made no mistake with the finish.

Just minutes later, Torre’s corner was met by Eric Garcia to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead. The youngster has a reputation for his set-pieces, a trait Barcelona sorely lack.

Torre played just 138 minutes in La Liga all season, with many confused at his lack of game time this season. It appears Xavi is yet to be convinced by the former Racing Santander man, but he is certainly doing his best to change his boss’ mind.

That was the end of the scoring in what was a match devoid of too much incident from there on, save some nice moments from Barcelona youngsters, and some good saves from Inaki Pena. The purpose was of course to pay homage to Iniesta, who was withdrawn with ten minutes remaining and applauded off the pitch by all involved. At the final whistle, Barcelona Vice-President Rafa Yuste presented him with a signed shirt.