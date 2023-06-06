Tottenham Hotspur linked with La Liga Sporting Director considering his future

Tottenham Hotspur look to be rebuilding this summer, and amid reports of a new manager being appointed, they may be looking to bring in a new sporting director from Spain too.

The latest reporting is that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is close to agreeing a new deal to become the Tottenham boss. Now according to Diario AS, one of the clubs interested in Sevilla legend Monchi are Spurs.

Monchi is currently taking a few days away from Sevilla to consider his position at the club after a tough season, but should he decide to depart Nervion, then Tottenham will be interested in him as a replacement for Fabio Paratici, who departed the club a month ago.

One of the reasons that Monchi is thinking of ending his second spell at Sevilla is that he has seemingly lost the total power over transfers that he had at the club. Famously, Spurs CEO Daniel Levy keeps a tight leash on matters at the club, and should discussions begin, how much freedom Monchi has to manoeuvre would be one of the key sticking points.