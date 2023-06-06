The four options available to Ilkay Gundogan this summer as Barcelona battle for German

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is currently busy being one of the best midfielders in the world and leading his side in the direction of a treble, but his work won’t be done after Saturday’s Champions League final.

With the German veteran out of contract this summer, and this being potentially his final big contract at the age of 32, Gundogan will want to consider his next destination carefully.

On Monday his agent, Ilhan Gundogan, denied he had reached an agreement with any other party for next season, citing that his client is focused purely on Inter this weekend.

However Sport say that once he does turn his attention to his future, Barcelona are likely just one of four options for him. The Blaugrana will compete with City, who want him to stay but with a shorter contract, Arsenal, and there is also an offer from Saudi Arabia in the offing.

El Barça cree que si Messi espera un poco más, podrá sellar su fichaje en las próximas semanas, que no días. Si Leo firma, la llegada de Gündogan ❄️❄️ (no significa que se descarte). El plan soñado, ver a Messi estrenando el nuevo Camp Nou. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 5, 2023

As per Toni Juanmarti, Gundogan’s chances of signing for Barcelona will decrease significantly if Lionel Messi is to join. Given his future is expected to be solved in the coming days, Gundogan should have more clarity on the matter by the time he reviews his options next week.

Barcelona will no doubt have to offer the length of contract that Gundogan desires, but may well also have to play on their prestige. City are further on in their footballing development than Xavi Hernandez’s side, and all three competitors can likely offer him more money.