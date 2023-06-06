Struggling Barcelona star returns to Spain setup for first time in nine months

Spain are looking ahead to their Nations League semi-final against Italy on the 15th of June, as manager Luis de la Fuete seeks to right the ship following a damaging defeat to Scotlad las time out.

Already de la Fuente appears to be under pressure after the nature of that defeat, and has made 10 changes to his first squad for the Nations League. Since, Nacho Fernandez has also been called up in order replace the injured David Garca.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has also gone done with an injury issue, after a collision with Eder Militao on the final day of the season against Real Madrid. As per Sport, de la Fuente has turned to Barcelona forward Ansu Fati in order to replace him.

Williams’ heel pain is one of several injuries Athletic picked up on the final day, including Inaki Williams, Mikel Vesga and Yuri Berchiche. None are thought to be serious, but may keep them out for several weeks.

Ansu missed out in de la Fuente’s first call up, and could make his first appearance for La Roja since the World Cup. Predeccessor Luis Enrique appeared to have relatively little faith in Ansu in Qatar, using him for just 44 minutes over the four Spain matches.

He has however picked up form in the final two games of the season for Barcelona, scoring three goals against Real Mallorca and Celta Vigo, despite only appearing for a total of 106 minutes.