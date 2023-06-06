Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi considering exit after Europa League victory

Iconic Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi is reportedly considering a departure from the club this summer, after requesting time to reflect on his future follwing a tough season at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Monchi sacked both Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli before settling on Jose Luis Mendilibar as manager this season. With Los Nervionenses are involved in the relegation battle for much of the season, the finger of blame was often pointed at Monchi, even if ultimately Sevilla managed to turn it into a successful campaign with Europa League glory again.

As per Relevo, Monchi has asked the club for some time to reflect on his future, after such a tricky season. According to their report, at one point Monchi was forced to cede some of his authority in the transfer department this season as a request by the club, something which has not been taken well by Monchi.

Barely weeks ago, ahead of the Europa League final, Monchi did not rule out the idea of making a move abroad again at some point. His only previous experience at doing so was at poor stint at Roma, but older and wiser, Monchi may consider it a good time to seek another challenge again.