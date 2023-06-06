Sevilla give fresh contract to Europa League-winning coach Jose Luis Mendilibar

Sevilla have rewarded Basque coach Jose Luis Mendilibar with a fresh contract, after guiding them to Europa League glory for the seventh time.

Mendilibar arrived at the club with Sevilla just two points above the drop zone, and was tasked with ensuring they were not relegated. Sevilla managed that and more, securing safety with several games to spare, and then worked out a way past Manchester United, Juventus and then Roma in the Europa League.

His new deal will run for just one more season, although Vice-President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco told Cadena Cope (via Marca) that the length of the contract was down to Mendilibar himself.

Even with their unlikely success and the important financial aspect of getting back into the Champions League, it could still be an intense summer in Nervion. Sporting Director Monchi is reportedly considering leaving the club, and there is a general feeling that the Sevilla squad still needs plenty of work.