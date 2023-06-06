Real Valladolid taken to court by former manager after disagreement over compensation package

Following their goalless draw against Getafe on Sunday, Real Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga was confirmed, meaning that they will play in the second tier of Spanish football after spending just one season in the top flight.

La Pucela sacked Pacheta following their 6-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the beginning of April, when they were 16th in the table, replacing him with Paulo Pezzolano, who was unable to keep them afloat after a run of one win in eight matches to end the season.

Further bad news for Real Valladolid is that Pacheta has now decided to have the club to court, as per Radio Marca (via MD), having been left unimpressed by the compensation package offered to him following his dismissal.

Relegation will be very expensive for Real Valladolid, as they will lose out on a significant amount of money from television rights and sponsorship. This debacle will be the last thing that they need.