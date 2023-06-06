Real Madrid planning to present first “new signing” of the summer next week

It is shaping up to be a very busy summer transfer window for Real Madrid. With at least four players guaranteed to be on their way out, Florentino Perez will be tasked with replacing them in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Marco Asensio is one of those leaving, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain very close to completion. His replacement is expected to be Brahim Diaz, who will return to Real Madrid having spent the last three seasons on loan at AC Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are planning to present Brahim as a “new signing” next week. Before then, they are looking to extend his contract, which expires in 2025, by another two years.

Brahim has gradually improved during his time in Italy, and he has earned his chance to impress at Real Madrid. He will be a returning face, rather than a new one, in Ancelotti’s squad next season, and there is expected to be several incomings this summer.