Real Madrid make first contact over impressive La Liga winger with 24 goal contributions this season

Real Madrid have a free reign in order to rebuild their attack in the manner they desire, following the departure of four forwards, and it appears they will look to La Liga to begin that rebuild.

Star forward Karim Benzema has left the club and is being followed out the exit door by Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio this summer, leaving the playbook open to Los Blancos in terms of how they proceed.

Early reports suggested that Espanyol striker Joselu Mato was on their shortlist as a useful back-up option, although that was before the departure of Benzema.

Diario AS now say that they are looking at Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze as a potential option to come in. The Nigerian international has matched his innate dribbling ability with more productivity this season, scoring 13 and assisting 11 goals in his 50 matches. The highlight was a scintillating brace at the Santiago Bernabeu as Villarreal beat Los Blancos 3-2 in April.

Given he has just a a year left on his contract, the Madrid daily quote a figure of around €40m for his services this summer, despite the fact he has a release clause of around €80m. Manager Quique Setien has also admitted that Chukwueze could leave the club this summer.

While Rodrygo Goes has often operated off the right side, and may continue to do so, Chukwueze would provide a different option for Carlo Ancelotti on that flank. Rodrygo is more comfortable moving centrally, and while he can beat his defender, it is not his main virture in the same way as it is for Chukwueze. The 24-year-old is comfortable cutting in from the right onto his left, and happier to face up his opposite number. Given Los Blancos’ attack tends to slant to the left, it could help balance things out somewhat.