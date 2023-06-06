Real Madrid enquire to Villarreal about possibility of signing star forward this summer

Following confirmation at the weekend of the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz, Real Madrid have been left with just two forwards going into next season (Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo).

However, Florentino Perez is progressing with plans to rectifying the situation. Brahim Diaz will return to Real Madrid in the summer, having spent the last three seasons on loan at AC Milan, and he could be joined by Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have contacted Villarreal over the possibility of signing Chukwueze, who had a very good 2022/23 season, which included a man of the match performance against Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chukwueze only has one year left on his contract at Villarreal, who are reportedly open to selling him for €40m. The 24-year-old would be an excellent addition for Real Madrid, and it could also allow Rodrygo to play a more flexible role next season.