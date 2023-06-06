Real Madrid and Barcelona suffer major blow to European Super League as Juventus pull out of project

The European Super League continues to be a talking point, with the project having been resurrected over the last few months, following its original collapse in 2021.

In February, new proposals for the tournament were launched, which would see the number of teams competing drastically increased, although this has been met with the same disdain from football’s governing bodies.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus kept the Super League alive when it failed two years ago, but Relevo have now reported that the Italian giants are set to pull out of the project, and they have notified their fellow founders of their intention to do so.

Juventus have taken the decision firmly, although with it being a bureaucratic process, it will take a few weeks in order for it to be finalised.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been at each other’s throats this year over the Caso Negreira scandal, and following this news, the European Super League could be doomed to fail.