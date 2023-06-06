Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to rumoured interest from abroad

Real Betis have been forced to be frugal in recent seasons by the La Liga salary limit, and risk losing some key pieces over the next couple of summers. However arguably their most important difference-maker is on the bench.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini has qualified Betis for Europe in every full season he has been in charge of Los Verdiblancos, despite that lack of investment. According to Diario AS, Pellegrini has caught the eye of Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia as a potential recruit to manage Cristiano Ronaldo for the second time in his career – the two crossed paths at Real Madrid.

The Gulf state have been seen offering eye-watering quantities to various stars, most notably Karim Benzema to tempt them out of Europe for the twilight of their careers. However Pellegrini has little intention of leaving.

“I have two more years left on my contract and I hope I fulfil them and that the team continues to improve.”

“It’s hard to know what will determine the future, but I have two years left and I see no reason not to continue. There are rumours and it’s a source of pride for a coach, but I’m happy at Betis and I hope to finish my contract here.”

The Madrid daily go on to say that Pellegrini has a €6m release clause. He has left Europe just once in order to coach since arriving at Villarreal in the mid-2000s, taking a role in China.

Nevertheless, as Pellegrini shows, he appears well-rooted in Andalusia, and has universal affection in Seville following their Copa del Rey triumph last season.