Raul Gonzalez linked with LaLiga job as Real Madrid spell expected to come to an end this summer

Raul Gonzalez’s time at Real Madrid will be coming to an end in the next few weeks. His contract as Castilla head coach expires at the end of this month, and he will almost certainly move on, as he looks to take the next step in his career.

Raul will look to move into professional management for next season, and he could stay in Spain to do so. According to Marca, Getafe are lining him up as an alternative to Jose Bordalas, should the latter decide to leave the club.

Bordalas returned to Getafe earlier this year, and he helped keep Getafe in LaLiga, with Sunday’s goalless draw against Real Valladolid confirming their safety.

Bordalas is expected to decide his future over the next few weeks, and if he does decide to go, Raul could see himself thrust into the world of professional management at Getafe. Either way, his time at Real Madrid is sure to end this summer.