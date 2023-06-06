Lionel Messi, the Argentine wizard who has become a household name in global football, made some significant strides during his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – a period punctuated by monumental triumphs, including lifting the 2022 World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar.

Messi’s journey at PSG, which began in August 2021, continued until May 2023, when his contract concluded. During this period, the superstar had an indelible impact on the team, notably steering them to win the French League in the 2022-23 season.

Arguably, Messi’s most remarkable accomplishment during his PSG tenure was away from the French capital, leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. This marked a career pinnacle for Messi, who had previously come close to World Cup glory but fell short. This monumental triumph was a testament to Messi’s unyielding spirit, exemplary leadership, and unmatched skills on the football pitch.

As of June 2023, rumours are swirling that Messi could be on his way back to his former club, FC Barcelona. Though the prospect of his return to the Catalan giants remains uncertain, it’s undoubtedly an intriguing prospect for fans worldwide.

Messi's remarkable journey at PSG, his role in Argentina's World Cup triumph, and the anticipation around his future club all point to his profound influence on the beautiful game. Regardless of the jersey he wears, Messi's legacy will continue to inspire football lovers across the globe.