Karim Benzema officially joins Al-Ittihad following Real Madrid departure

On Sunday, Karim Benzema announced that he would be leaving Real Madrid this summer, following a glittering 14-year career in the Spanish capital.

Benzema played his final match for the club later that day, scoring his 354th goal for Real Madrid against Athletic Club, before the Santiago Bernabeu got the opportunity to pay tribute to one of the club’s modern-day legends.

Benzema has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad since last week, and they have now made the move official, as per their social media accounts.

Benzema has signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad, and he joins former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in making the move to the Middle East. The pair will face off next season, with Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr.

Real Madrid must now replace Benzema, who was their only natural striker option during the 2022/23 season. It will be a huge task, with the Frenchman having been their talisman for the last few years.