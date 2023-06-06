Influential director to leave Celta Vigo in shock move after 15-year spell at the club

Celta Vigo secured their LaLiga status for another season at the weekend, courtesy of a spectacular victory over champions Barcelona. However, it is not all good news at the moment for Los Celestes.

As per MD, Antonio Chaves has left his role as Celta’s Director General. Chaves has been the right hand man for President Carlos Mourino for 15 years, but he has taken the decision to be closer with his family.

“After 15 years of struggle, it was time to be with the family. Thank you for everything. I have always felt very supported. From wherever I am, I will always be grateful, and will always be Celta.”

Chaves was very highly regarded in the dressing room at Celta Vigo, with many considering him to be the “best manager” at the club. The news has reportedly dropped “like a bomb” to those that were unaware that Chaves would be exiting the club.