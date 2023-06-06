Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea’s stance on Kai Havertz amid Real Madrid interest

On Sunday, Real Madrid confirmed that Karim Benzema would be leaving the club at the end of this month, having agreed to mutual terminate his contract early.

Benzema had been the only natural striker in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2022/23 season, meaning that Florentino Perez will be on the lookout for at least two strikers during this summer’s transfer window.

One of those linked over the last few weeks is Kai Havertz, and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Chelsea are prepared to let the 23-year-old leave this summer, as they look to generate funds in order to comply with FFP regulations.

However, Real Madrid’s pursuit won’t be straightforward, with Chelsea looking to drum up interest in Havertz ahead of the transfer window, in order to jack up his price.

At the moment, Real Madrid are the only club that appear to be interested in Havertz, which could play into their hands as they begin their pursuit of Benzema’s successor.