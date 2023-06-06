Chelsea join the race to €40m-rated LaLiga starlet this summer

Gabri Veiga will be one to watch during this summer’s transfer window. The 20-year-old, whose brace against Barcelona on Sunday ensured Celta Vigo’s status as a LaLiga club for next season, is wanted by a whole host of clubs, following a sensational 2022/23 season.
Real Madrid are one of those interested in signing Veiga, who has a €40m release clause in his Celta contract, although they will face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.
The Guardian have now reported that Chelsea have also declared their interest in signing Veiga. Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to improve the side’s midfield options, and he feels that the youngster would be an excellent addition to do this.
Celta Vigo are resigned to losing Veiga this summer, although they will be extremely thankful for his contributions last season. A move to the Premier League looks likely, although Real Madrid could sneak in to sign the young starlet.
We should go for him in my humble opinion.
40 mil isnt that much to fuss over.
While Kane is optimal for us, Firmino is honestly not a bad idea as he can be had way cheaper and will most likely have chemistry with his Brazilian boys in attack. Ceballos is probably going to be cut loose. Brahim comes back. Modric retires next season.
So, save 60 mil on Kane, get Firmino and Veiga, check if Cancelo can be had for around 50-60. Together with Bellingham and one year older and more experienced and decisive Vini, that team looks intimidating and several areas instantly improved. Firmino can last until Endricks ready.
Veiga-Bellingham-Tchouameni-Valverde-Camavinga-Brahim is one great looking young talented midfielder pool.