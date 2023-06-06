Chelsea join the race to €40m-rated LaLiga starlet this summer

Gabri Veiga will be one to watch during this summer’s transfer window. The 20-year-old, whose brace against Barcelona on Sunday ensured Celta Vigo’s status as a LaLiga club for next season, is wanted by a whole host of clubs, following a sensational 2022/23 season.

Real Madrid are one of those interested in signing Veiga, who has a €40m release clause in his Celta contract, although they will face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The Guardian have now reported that Chelsea have also declared their interest in signing Veiga. Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to improve the side’s midfield options, and he feels that the youngster would be an excellent addition to do this.

Celta Vigo are resigned to losing Veiga this summer, although they will be extremely thankful for his contributions last season. A move to the Premier League looks likely, although Real Madrid could sneak in to sign the young starlet.