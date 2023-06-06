Brazilian FA President not giving up in his pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation at various points over the last few months, although the Italian has consistently reaffirmed his desire to remain at the club for at least one more season.

Ancelotti has been targeted by the CBF over the vacant head coach position of the Brazil national team, and their President Ednaldo Rodrigues has made no secret of his desire to hire Ancelotti.

Despite Ancelotti’s continual statement about staying at Real Madrid, Ednaldo has admitted that he has not yet giving up on trying to convince the Italian, as per MD.

“We made a plan, the ‘Plan A’ is Ancelotti. As they say in boxing, I haven’t thrown in the towel yet.”

Ancelotti has built a solid foundation at Real Madrid over the last couple of seasons, although his squad will be all-change for 2023/24, with the departures of numerous players, most notably. It remains to be seen whether a change is also required in the dugout.