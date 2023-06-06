Barcelona youngster top of Real Betis’ summer agenda

Barcelona are expected to field offers for much of their squad this summer, with only a core group safe from the club’s need to make money. One of the chief candidates to exit the club is a player returning from loan, Ez Abde.

The Moroccan winger has enjoyed a breakout season for Osasuna this year, helping them to a Copa del Rey final and 7th place, securing European football at El Sadar for the first time in 16 years.

It has been rumoured that he might return to Barcelona to become part of the squad next season. Yet Diario AS say he is much more likely to leave on loan again next summer or on permanent deal.

Reportedly the Blaugrana want at least €25m in order to part ways with Abde, and are yet to receive any offers close to that, but neither are they in a hurry to sell.

The Madrid daily say that Real Betis are one of the top candidates to secure him on loan if that is the course that Barcelona choose for him. Los Verdiblancos are unlikely to spend heavily this summer, and thus Abde would provide an opportunity for them to add a talented winger to the side.

Freshly-appointed Sporting Director Ramon Planes is a fan of Abde’s, and it was he who brought Abde to Barcelona in the first place, having spotted the then teenager at Hercules. Osasuna are also keen to keep him.

While the best thing for Abde’s development would likely be another loan move, the desire of Premier League clubs to bring Abde in may twist things in terms of his future.