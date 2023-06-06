Barcelona target confirms departure from current club in search of ‘new challenges’

Athletic Club veteran Inigo Martinez has announced he is leaving the club via social media.

The 32-year-old central defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and has decided against signing a new deal with Athletic.

During his farewell video, Martinez referenced the desire to seek out new challenges, after six years and 177 appearances for Los Leones. During his time there he scored 8 goals and gave 7 assists from central defence, also helping the Basque giants to the Spanish Supercup in 2021.

He thanked the Athleticzales for the support he has been given, as well as highlighting just how difficult it is to leave his home and roots in Bilbao.

Martinez is widely expected to join Barcelona on a free transfer. The pair were strongly linked this summer, and much of the reporting claims that Martinez will be the Blaugrana’s first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window, strengthening the backline and adding a left-footed central defender that the Barcelona squad is currently lacking.