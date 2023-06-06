Barcelona receive La Liga confirmation on viability plan – five deals to click into place

Following news yesterday that the plan would be approved, Barcelona have now received confirmation of the La Liga green light on their viability plan. It will allow Barcelona to start trading in the transfer market again.

Yesterday the news was leaked that La Liga would give Barcelona permission to operate on their viability plan, MD now say that the club have received confirmation too. The plan details movements from Barcelona over the next two seasons, as they seek to reduce their wage bill.

It will allow Barcelona to register players again. Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Inaki Pena have all signed contract renewals until 2026, which can now be registered, and in their cases see them officially registered as senior players rather than youth or Barca Atletic players.

Equally, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso have both signed one-year extensions until 2024, keeping them at the club next season. Those deals can now be consumated too, keeping them at the club.

It also opens Barcelona up to make new signings for the summer, depending on how much space they have remaining in their salary limit. The consensus is that in order to commit to any major additions, the Blaugrana must make sales first before they can do so.