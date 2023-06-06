Barcelona preparing to submit formal contract offer to Lionel Messi despite FFP issues

Lionel Messi’s future has dominated headlines over the last few weeks, following confirmation that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Barcelona, along with Inter Miami and Al Hilal, are in the race to sign Messi, who is keen to finalise his future within the next few weeks. However, despite LaLiga approving their viability plan, the Blaugrana could face problems in tying Messi down by then.

Financial issues have prevented Barcelona offering a contract to Messi, but Sport have reported that a formal offer is being prepared for the 35-year-old, which could see him re-join the club, two years after he left to join PSG.

However, Barcelona cannot guarantee that Messi would be registered, as still they need to drastically reduce their wage bill, despite the departures of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. This could certainly complicate the transfer.

Barcelona are racing against the clock to re-sign Messi, but given the situation, those within the club are becoming less and less optimistic that a deal can be done.