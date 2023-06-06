Barcelona officially re-register Gavi as first team player after winning court appeal

It has been a fruitful couple of days for Barcelona. Following confirmation that LaLiga have approved their viability plan, which has paved the way to make a move for Lionel Messi, they have now been handed more good news.

As per Cope, Section 15 of the Court of Barcelona have upheld Barcelona’s appeal into the annulment of Gavi’s registration as a first team player, which happened earlier this year. As a result, the teenager’s new contract can now be registered, meaning that he will not leave on a free this summer.

Barcelona had a court order granted in January, which saw Gavi registered as a first team player, which also allowed him to take the number six. However, this was revoked a few weeks later, which threatened Gavi’s future at the club.

However, the situation now appears to be resolved, and Barcelona can now look forward to keeping Gavi at the club for many years to come, while the 18-year-old can now also get his hands back on the number six jersey.