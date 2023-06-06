Barcelona handed fresh blow in Lionel Messi pursuit as LaLiga demand further wage bill reduction

Barcelona’s pursuit of Lionel Messi has been ongoing for the last few months, and it has taken several twists and turns recently. LaLiga finally approved their viability plan, but further steps are required before a return for the Argentine is able to materialise.

According to Cope, Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill further over the next few weeks before they can entertain the possibility of registering new signings.

Despite Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, three of the club’s highest earners, all leaving during the 2022/23 season, it is reported that Barcelona are still exceeding their wage bill by €250-270m.

This could have a detrimental effect on their pursuit of Messi, who is looking to finalise his future within the next week or so. Inter Miami and Al Hilal, along with Barcelona, are in the race to sign the 35-year-old.

It is extremely unlikely that Barcelona will be able to adhere to LaLiga’s demands in the near future, and with Messi seemingly very anxious to sort out his next club, it could mean that a homecoming is off the cards.