Barcelona do not expect Lionel Messi to re-join this summer – report

Barcelona have been studying the prospect of re-signing Lionel Messi for the last few months, and with him leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this month once his contract expires, there had been hope that a deal could be pulled off.

However, it has been complicated recently, with LaLiga delaying their approval of Barcelona’s viability plan. Although this has now been accepted, there continues to be delays over a contract offer to Messi.

According to Sport’s David Bernabeu Reverter, it is looking increasingly unlikely that Messi will wait for Barcelona to offer him a contract, and there is a growing feeling within the club that the Argentine will accept either Inter Miami or Al Hilal’s proposal.

Those two clubs have already presented offers to Messi, and with him looking to finalise his future very soon, it could be that Barcelona miss out on securing his signature, as their efforts to offer a contract continue to be delayed.