Atletico Madrid set fan record as growth continues

Atletico Madrid have more fans than ever. That is the headline news for Los Colchoneros as they seek to continue their growth over the last decade.

Following the move from the Vicente Calderon to the new Metropolitano stadium, the numbers continue to increase for Los Rojiblancos. Currently they have 58,000 season-ticket holders, filling the majority of the 68,600 capacity Metropolitano.

However as demand continues, earlier in the season, Atletico announced that they would be increasing the capacity of the stadium just six years after moving there. They will add an extra 1,400 seats to bring the total capacity to 70,000.

That will also allow them to raise the number of season tickets on offer to 60,000. Atletico Madrid have now announced that they have finished the season with a record number of members – 137,631 – the most in the history of the club.

While there have been ups and downs in recent years, the progress the club has made since Diego Simeone has arrived now ensure that they are likely be best-placed to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona for some years to come. The numbers back that up, as fans respond to the club’s overall ambition and increased stature.