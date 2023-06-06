Atletico Madrid issue indefinite bans to three fans involved in Vinicius Junior-mannequin incident

In January, pictures emerged of a despicable display from a section of Atletico Madrid supporters aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, ahead of the pair’s meeting in the Copa del Rey.

A banner reading “Madrid hates Real” was accompanied by a mannequin depicting Vinicius, and the incident was widely condemned at the club, including by Atletico themselves.

Police have since charged four people in relation to the incident, and on Monday, they were each fined €60,000 by the Anti-Violence Committee in Spain, as per Relevo.

Atletico have now released a statement in which they have confirmed that three of those involved, who were members at the club, have been suspended indefinitely as a result of their involvement in the incident, which they called a “disgusting and inadmissible”.

It is pleasing to see that Atletico Madrid have taken a hard stance on this matter, and there is a hope that similar stances will be taken following similar incidents that happened against Vinicius during the 2022/23 season.