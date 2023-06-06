Atletico Madrid exploring possibility of signing out of favour Paris Saint-Germain star

Atletico Madrid are looking to build on their impressive second half of the 2022/23 season, as they look to re-challenge for the LaLiga title over the next few years.

Diego Simeone’s side were in exceptional form, and because of this, wholesale changes are not expected going into next season, meaning that only a handful of signings are expected at Atletico this summer.

One of those could be Leandro Paredes. Diario AS have reported that Atletico are monitoring the World Cup winner’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain. Paredes spent last season on loan at Juventus, although he failed to impress at the Serie A side, who decided against signing him on a permanent basis.

Atletico already have a very strong Argentine contingent, with Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Correa at the club, and Paredes could be the latest to join. A new midfielder is likely to be required, with Geoffrey Kondogbia certain to leave.

Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in signing Paredes, whom Paris Saint-Germain are not expected to demand a high price for. As such, Atletico Madrid could find it difficult to sign the 28-year-old.