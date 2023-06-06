Analysis: Harry Kane or Kai Havertz – who’s the better option to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?

With Karim Benzema now having left Real Madrid in order to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, attention will now turn as to who his replacement will be.

It will be a tall order to replace Benzema, who has been an incredible servant over the last 14 years, and especially since 2018 when he became Real Madrid’s talisman, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid are preparing to spend big this summer, and so far, two names have stuck out from the rest as to possible Benzema replacements: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Kai Havertz of Chelsea.

Real Madrid are admirers of both players, and there is a possibility that both are signed, as they are different types of strikers and the club needs attackers on the whole, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo the only ones at the moment.

However, Marca have reported that Kane is Real Madrid’s preferred target for this summer, while a move for Havertz had been put on the backburners for the time being.

As previously mentioned, both have different styles that would equally benefit Real Madrid. However, on the whole, Kane is the better option for Los Blancos despite being older and, most likely, more expensive.

Kane’s goal record speaks for itself, especially when he has been playing in a sub-par Spurs teammate for the vast majority of his entire career. In the 2022/23 season, he scored a remarkable 30 goals in the Premier League, in a team that finished in eighth place.

However, Kane is an all-round striker, who has an excellent passing range and has the ability to link up with midfielders and wingers, which would make him a very good fit for Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-3 system.

The big thing that Real Madrid need to consider when signing a striker this summer is their ability to link up with Vinicius. The Brazilian has been so good over the last couple of seasons due to his relationship with Benzema, which has allowed Ancelotti to get the best out of him.

Kane is ideal for this, as he has had a similar relationship with Heung-Min Son at Spurs, with the South Korean also playing as a left winger. In essence, it should mean that Kane is able to continue Benzema’s work with Vinicius.

Real Madrid are right to prioritise Kane, although it could be difficult to sign him, even despite the fact that he only has a year left on his contract. Spurs are still likely to hold out for a huge fee, which could complicate matters.

