WATCH: Jorge Messi spotted at Joan Laporta’s house to discuss Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has been seen meeting with Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge, to discuss a return to Barcelona for the Argentine legend.

Messi, who drew to an end his time at Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, is a free agent and looking to work out his future in the early stages of June, with reported offers from Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami on the table.

Barcelona have been waiting on the approval of La Liga’s viability plan in order to forge ahead with their transfer plans. Without it, they are unable to sign players.

However barely an hour after news broke of the viability plan being given the green light, Jorge Messi was spotted arriving at Laporta’s house in Barcelona, presumably to discuss a potential return to the club.

💣💣EXCLUSIVA💣💣 Ahora mismo, reunión en casa de JOAN LAPORTA entre el presidente del Barça y JORGE MESSI para tratar el posible regreso del jugador argentino. pic.twitter.com/dYVu16QTz8 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 5, 2023

Toni Juanmarti broke the news, which will only be the first stages of a potential return. It is thought that Barcelona will still need to sell at least one player for a significant fee in order to potentially facilitate Messi’s arrival.

They will also have to convince Messi and his father that their word is good too, having pulled out of a deal at the last minute two years previously. Messi was left devastated and reportedly feeling as if he had been betrayed by the man convincing him to come back – Laporta.