Villarreal boss Quique Setien confirms two major stars could leave this summer

Villarreal managed a fifth-place finish this season, securing Europa League football next season. They will back themselves to challenge for the top four next campaign, but Quique Setien may have a very different team at his disposal next season.

Owner Fernando Roig confirmed that Setien would be continuing in his position next season, despite doubts about his future over the course of several months.

Setien has admitted that two of his stars, Samuel Chukwueze and Nicolas Jackson, may end up leaving next summer though.

“Now what I think about the most is them, the people. Jackson has helped us tremendously. He has been decisive. We have a lot to thank him for. Now he will have to decide about his future. We would love for him to stay, but we admit that he could leave, because everyone wants to grow,” he told Diario AS.

“If Jackson is not there, then there will be someone else, and we will work with him with the same enthusiasm. This is also the fate of this club, having to transfer players you have enjoyed.”

Jackson has spent a large part of the campaign injured, but finished the season on an exceptional run of 9 goals in 8 games, proving almost unstoppable for rival defences.

He was on the verge of a Bournemouth in January, but failed a medical and ended up staying. Equally Chukwueze has previously been linked with move elsewhere. The Nigerian international has put together his most effective campaign too, and will no doubt be someone many clubs look at after 24 goal contributions this season.