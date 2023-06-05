The offer Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid for in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid fans bid a final farewell to Karim Benzema on Sunday evening, after it was announced just hours previously that the Frenchman would be leaving the club.

All season it had appeared as if Benzema would extend his contract until 2024 and play out a final year at the Santiago Bernabeu, yet in recent days or weeks, it appears he has changed his mind.

Now it looks as if he will follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabian football, where he reportedly has a €200m offer. Sport say that Benzema will make €100m per season over a two year deal at Al Ittihad, and has an option for an extra year in his contract.

Benzema, now 35, reportedly called Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to tell him he would like to think about his future. The pair have always enjoyed a close relationship, and Perez seemingly gave him space and time to to do so.

The Frenchman has struggled with injury in the last 12 months since putting together a Ballon d’Or-winning campaign. It seems perhaps likely that in addition to the massive financial benefits on offer, Benzema perhaps felt that it was time to put an end to his career at the elite level while the decision was his, rather than strain his body beyond its limits next season.