Spanish authorities hand out punishments for racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior

Punishments have been handed out for those that racially abused Vinicius Junior on two separate occasions.

The four individuals identified and arrested that were involved in hanging a Vinicius Junior mannequin from an overpass in Madrid have been handed out fines of €60,001 and two-year bans from sporting facilities. Atletico Madrid fans hung a banner with the words ‘Madrid hates Real’, with a black blow-up doll wearing a Vinicius top dangling below it.

Meanwhile the three individuals identified that made monkey gestures and otherwise racially abused Vinicius at Mestalla have been fined €5k and handed one-year bans from sporting facilities, as per Marca. This is a €1k increase on previous punishments handed out for racial abuse.

The public prosecutor is still dealing with these cases, but La Liga have requested further powers in order to punish racial abuse, feeling they do not have sufficient force.

After a season which brought shame on Spain and dented the country’s reputation internationally, there appears to be a much keener desire from La Liga to stamp out these incidents.