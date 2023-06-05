Sevilla set to sell Europa League hero to highest bidder

Sevilla are likely to look at what sales they can make this summer despite securing Champions League football through their Europa League win, and one of the candidates to exit is the one who delivered them the trophy.

According to Diario AS, Sevilla ‘keeper Yassine Bounou could well leave the club this summer. Now 32, the Moroccan goalkeeper signed a contract extension last April in order to ward off interest from Manchester United, but it appears he is once again attracting attention from abroad.

‘Bono’ has two more years left on his contract until 2025, but seeming Aston Villa, Inter and Al Ahly are all interested in moving for the goalkeeper, who has consistently proven his value in big games. According to the Madrid daily, Sevilla will look to sell Bounou to the highest bidder.

Sevilla are already in possession of a quality replacement in Marko Dmitrovic, and if Jose Luis Mendilibar should remain as manager, then he will likely be happy to have the Serbian as his number one. The pair crossed paths at Eibar before Dmitrovic moved to Sevilla, and has been sharing duties with Bounou since the Basque took over in late March.