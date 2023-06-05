Ronaldo Nazario confirms stability at Real Valladolid as prediction comes back to bite him

Real Valladolid owner and Chairman Ronaldo Nazario has confirmed that he will be keeping the club structures in place, despite their relegation on Sunday night.

It was a sobering Sunday night for La Pucela as they suffered their second relegation in three years after a 0-0 draw with Getafe. Relevo also brought back into focus a phrase Ronaldo said back in 2019, that Valladolid should be aiming for European football in five years time – the closest they will now come is being promoted to Primera.

"It would be normal. Right now it's scary, but the Europa League and the Champions League are very close to each other. Why not think big? It has to be our goal." In 2019, Ronaldo Nazario said Real Valladolid would be aiming for European football in five years time…

Valladolid were unfortunate to go down by one point, missing out to Almeria despite making 40 points. They took the decision to sack Pacheta in early April, appointing Paulo Pezzolano, but it did not work out.

Ronaldo told Diario AS that both Pezzolano and Sporting Director Fran Sanchez would continue in their positions despite their disappointment.

“Fran Sanchez and Pezzolano are going to continue. They are very important pillars for us and we have complete confidence in them. Our project to return to the first division is with them.”

Amid rumours that he was considering selling the club, Ronaldo made it clear that it was not something on his mind currently.

“I have not thought about selling. Obviously, the market is quite hot, but I will not leave Valladolid until I leave the legacy that I want to leave.”

The great Brazilian also criticised the referees heavily, saying that Spanish football needed to look for ‘deeper solutions’ to the inconsistency facing many clubs. He also pointed out a lack of maturity from the players, and mistakes in the squad building, as factors in their relegation.

“Obviously, we have made mistakes, we are going to evaluate them and, looking forward to next season, we will do our best to return to the first division as soon as possible.”

Valladolid struggled in the early stages of the season, and looked as if they were putting together a good run of form with the additions of January signings Selim Amallah, Darwin Machis and Cyle Larin, but injuries to the former two took their toll, and ultimately their reaction came too late.