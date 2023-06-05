Real Madrid veteran set to change mind on future and remain at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are haemorrhaging experienced heads currently, but it appears they have stopped the bleeding with one of the Santiago Bernabeu’s longest-serving players.

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are all on their way out of the club, and Nacho Fernandez was until recently thought to be joining them. Nacho seemingly has an offer from Inter to try an new experience at the age of 33.

However as per Marca amongst others, Nacho is now set to remain at the club. With Los Blancos not handing out long extensions to players over 30, it appears likely he will sign a new one-year deal with the club.

They put his change in thinking down to the trust Carlo Ancelotti has put in him, and also the attraction of captaining the club. With Benzema departing, Nacho becomes the most experienced Real Madrid player remaining, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos behind him in line for the captaincy.

If Nacho does remain, then it will represent valuable continuity in the dressing room, which ahead of a summer of major change could be important to Los Blancos. Equally, even if Nacho does not always play, he remains a consummate professional and an example for the rest of the squad, making him a good candidate for the role.