Multiple reports say Barcelona have La Liga approval for viability plan in first step towards Lionel Messi

Barcelona have received the green light from La Liga on their viability plan, according to multiple reports.

The Blaugrana had submitted a plan to La Liga in order to show the financial feasibility behind their plans to reduce their salary bill, fit inside the wage limit, and make signings.

The approval of said plan will allow Barcelona to make new signings and register contracts that had already been signed, provided they follow it.

🚨 Barcelona have the OK of La Liga to the feasibility plan. Messi's return is financially FEASIBLE now. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/7YVj9sOlex — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 5, 2023

As per Matteo Moretto, as things stand Barcelona can register those new deals, while making one or two signings, including that of Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club. Those officially announced by the club include Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Ronald Araujo. Contract talks for Alejandro Balde are thought to be ongoing too.

Ultimately, Barcelona have declared that their top priority this summer is to bring Lionel Messi back to the club after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed. However it appears the Blaugrana will need to make sales before a proposed deal for Messi can be given the green light.

Gerard Romero backs up Moretto’s information, in what many consider to be a major step in the Blaugrana’s summer plans.

It remains to be seen what exactly the terms of that plan are, and in particular, just how much money Barcelona will need to make/save in order to make an offer to Messi – which is the question occupying many Barcelona fans currently.

On Sunday, President Joan Laporta admitted he felt signing Messi was ‘difficult’, as the race for his signature heats up. Nevertheless, whether it be to sign Messi, or strengthen the squad elsewhere, this was the first domino that Barcelona needed to fall.